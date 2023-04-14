Listen to the audio version of the article

From water managers investments for the ecological transition of 2.7 billion euros in Italy: an increase of 50% in the period between 2018 and 2023. This was found by a study by Agici Finanza d’Impresa, a specialized research and consultancy company in the utilities, renewables, infrastructure and energy efficiency sectors.

Water operators

The report, entitled “Strategies of water utilities on the subject of ecological transition, with a focus on investments made and planned”, was presented on the occasion of the panel “Water and ecological transition” at Water Week in Bergamo. It is an analysis that collects, based on a sample of 86 companies in the sector, the approach of water operators to the challenges of a context such as Italy where the average rate of losses is 42% and the water network is obsolete , with 60% of the infrastructure being more than thirty years old.

From 804 million to 1.9 billion

The study shows how operators in Italy over the last few years have significantly increased the investments made and planned for the process of renewal, strengthening and improvement of networks and plants. Investments went from 804.7 million in the 2018-2019 period to 1.9 billion euros for the period between 2020 and 2023.

Efficiency and digitization

The macro categories involved are: network, plant and water resource efficiency, digitalisation, smart meters and measurements, energy efficiency and circular economy. «From our analyzes and studies we have estimated that the incidence of investments in ecological transition has been steadily increasing since 2018, with a decrease in 2020 due to Covid 19, and settles at around 15 euros per inhabitant and overall around 2, 7 billion euros, on the increase», explained Marco Carta, managing director of Agici.