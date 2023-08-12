Home » Water parks are also on the rise: +12% on tickets for children
Business

Water parks are also on the rise: +12% on tickets for children

by admin
Water parks are also on the rise: +12% on tickets for children

Along with fuel, food, flights and hotels, water parks could not be missing from the 2023 price increase carousel. The cost of these structures, among the most sought-after in this period to have a little relaxation and refreshment, has increased by 6% compared to a year ago. This was revealed by the National Observatory of Federconsumatori. Above all, the increase in the price of tickets for children has an impact: these have always been admissions that cost a little less than those for adults.

See also  USA wants to ban Tiktok: you should know that about the app

You may also like

Violation of conditions: house arrest over – crypto...

Fi, Pier Silvio tempted by the descent into...

Country Garden Faces Deep Troubles as Stock Price...

Airbnb in the crosshairs of the Italian taxman:...

Luxury watches: These Rolex models are now particularly...

BYD: 5 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) produced

CICC Lowers Target Price of Qiutai to HK$4,...

In the US, UPS parcel carriers will soon...

Saipem in rally on the stock exchange with...

Tesla Truck: Pepsi reveals range and charging speed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy