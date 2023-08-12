Water parks are also on the rise: +12% on tickets for children

Along with fuel, food, flights and hotels, water parks could not be missing from the 2023 price increase carousel. The cost of these structures, among the most sought-after in this period to have a little relaxation and refreshment, has increased by 6% compared to a year ago. This was revealed by the National Observatory of Federconsumatori. Above all, the increase in the price of tickets for children has an impact: these have always been admissions that cost a little less than those for adults.

