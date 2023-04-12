Home Business Wave of bankruptcies in Switzerland continues to rise, but is losing momentum
by admin
A particularly large number of companies were hit in the canton of Zurich.Bild: keystone

The number of corporate and private bankruptcy proceedings opened in Switzerland rose again in 2022 compared to the previous year. However, the wave of insolvencies is losing momentum after the high value from 2021.

In concrete terms, the total number of company and private bankruptcy proceedings opened in 2022 increased by 6.6 percent compared to the previous year, as the Federal Statistical Office (BFS) announced on Wednesday. A total of 15,009 proceedings were opened in accordance with the Federal Law on Debt Enforcement and Bankruptcy (SchKG).

However, the increase was less than in the previous year. In 2021, an increase of 9.1 percent was registered compared to the previous year. However, according to the FSO, the value for 2022 is still “at a high level” and twice as high as the average of the last five years before the pandemic.

A look at the individual cantons also shows that in Ticino (+323), Berne (+222) and Zurich (+183) the absolute number of bankruptcies has increased significantly. The four cantons of Fribourg, Basel-Stadt, Graubünden and Lucerne recorded the highest percentage increase of between 15 and 20 percent. In absolute terms, the FSO registered the greatest decline in the cantons of Vaud (-131) and Geneva (-55). (pre/sda)

