Way clear for takeover by Silver Lake – competitor Bain is out

The US financial investor Silver Lake has cleared the way to take over Software AG. The competitor Bain Capital, which had promised a higher offer for the Darmstadt-based company via the American Rocket Software and had driven Silver Lake into the parade, gave up its ambitions on Monday evening. Bain and Rocket now want to sell their share package in Software AG to Silver Lake for 278 million euros. “Unfortunately, our efforts were unsuccessful,” admitted Rocket founder and CEO Andy Youniss. Bain had criticized the fact that Software AG’s management had backed Silver Lake’s €2.4 billion offer from the start.

According to its own information, the technology investor from California has already secured a 41 percent stake in Software AG. With a convertible bond, which Silver Lake had already gotten its foot in the door in 2021, the major shareholder could increase to more than 50 percent. “Silver Lake’s investment in Software AG reflects our commitment to partnering with founders and management teams to help them build and evolve great companies,” said Christian Lucas, co-head of Silver Lake’s European business and chairman of the board of Software AG.

Just a week ago, things had been looking grim for Silver Lake’s aspirations. Software AG shareholders waited in the face of a tempting counter-offer from Bain Capital and rejected Silver Lake’s offer of €32 for their shares. Although the Software AG Foundation had sold the investor 25.1 percent, the offer threatened to fail because the required majority seemed a long way off. Shortly before the end of the original acceptance period, Silver Lake declared that it would waive the 50 percent hurdle – Bain apparently no longer saw a chance of getting the majority himself. With the sale, however, Bain should at least not have made a loss.