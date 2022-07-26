Listen to the audio version of the article

It takes a great passion to get on the bike and challenge the scorching heat, as demonstrated by the 80,000 participants who came from 84 countries to participate in the eleventh edition of World Ducati Week. Organized within the Misano Wolrd Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, the WDW 2022 confirmed for the umpteenth time the “faith” of Ducati customers. There were many activities in the paddock, such as the focuses on safety organized by Bosch, and the four wheels also took to the track with tests organized by Audi and Lamborghini. Great attention is also paid to sustainability as underlined by the certification, obtained by WDW for the third time, as a sustainable event according to the ISO 20121: 2012 standard.

The three days signed by Ducati will be remembered for the long list of activities on the track and in the paddock, for the excellent organization the parade of the Ducatisti on Friday evening will remain among the most unforgettable moments of the eleventh edition of the WDW. The biggest parade ever saw many bikes parade that completely filled the circuit and then parade along the coast and arrive in Riccione, where the Scrambler Beach Party was held on the notes of Benny Benassi. At World Ducati Week we experience the celebration of Ducati’s deepest soul: we do not sell motorcycles but we design experiences and emotions with motorcycles at the center for our fans – declared Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO – We all wanted to return to together with the Ducatisti and they arrived in large numbers, as usual, from all over the world, even if we are still in the presence of travel restrictions and therefore we have not been able to welcome anyone from China for example. Once again we were able to touch the great passion for Ducati and the desire to meet again, the happiness of the Ducatisti to be with us in Misano, the courtesy and kindness of everyone. The big parade on Friday, the crazy Lenovo Race of Champions, the Rustida on the pit lane, the greeting of the drivers at the Misano stadium, the musical evenings, a fireworks show in time to music that really impressed and excited me, I’m alone some of the moments that will remain in the memory of every participant in this 2022 edition. I want to thank all the participants but also all the staff composed largely of Ducati employees who, as usual, were present in strength and worked hard to make this possible amazing experience. Thanks also to all of Ducati Corse and in particular to the riders, the heroes of the WDW, who were available and close to all the fans, and who gave us a unique show in the world like the Lenovo Race of Champions ”.

The most awaited moment was certainly the Lenovo Race of Champions starring 21 Ducati riders competing in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships, who competed on the standard Panigale V4 S and Panigale V2, equipped only with slick tires and racing exhausts. last in the official accessories line. The victory went to Pecco Bagnaia, capable of also signing the fastest lap in 1: 35.886: only 2 and a half seconds more from the time from this year’s Superbike pole position at Misano. Federico Caricasulo instead took the victory in the Panigale V2 category. The autographed bikes of the Lenovo Race of Champions, featuring the riders’ liveries and the steering head lasered with the rider’s name logo, will be on-line for a selection of the best Ducati enthusiast customers globally, who will be able to access an online sale reserved for a time, before the possibility of buying is open to everyone.

numbers of the World Ducati Week 2022

– 5,805 laps on the track made in total by motorcycles and cars over the three days

– 51,000 photos taken by staff photographers and 60 hours of video footage

– 84 nations represented by the participants

– 235 Ducati Official Clubs present

– 30 world titles of the historical and current drivers who took part in the WDW

– 15 Panigale V4 S and 6 Panigale V2 made in special livery

– 33 minutes the time it took the snake of Ducati motorcycles to exit the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” to form the motorcycle parade for Riccione

– 1,244 experiences lived by Ducatisti in three days on the track, off-road and on the road

– 600 simulator tests on the Panigale V4 R and Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary

– 4,320 suits tested with virtual try-on

– 45 Ducati Talks distributed over 5 stages – 102 “mechanical graduates” participants at Monta Disonta

– 1 wedding celebrated by Paolo Ciabatti and 1 wedding vows made at WDW2022

– 22 hours of music between DJ sets and live shows in the paddock and at evening events

– 548 Ducati workers actively participated in the event

– 9 international television and online streaming services broadcast the Lenovo Race of Champions live on their schedule

– 56 Ducati directors and managers from Borgo Panigale and its branches around the world who served and cooked during the Rustida

The digital numbers of World Ducati Week 2022

– 552,000 page views on the Ducati website page dedicated to WDW since the opening of ticket sales

– Over 6 million impressions on Ducati social media

– Over 18,000 accesses to the FantaWDW web-app in the three days of the event

– Over 150,000 spectators connected to the Lenovo Race of Champions live-streaming on the Ducati Youtube channel and on the MotoGp Facebook page