Home » “We are facing a huge disruption due to AI”
Business

“We are facing a huge disruption due to AI”

by admin
“We are facing a huge disruption due to AI”

So you’re not worried at all?
Of course, every change has risks. And AI brings about profound changes. If you don’t move fast enough, you’ll be left behind.

In this context, it is important for us to emphasize the other things that go beyond the content even more in the future. I see a great opportunity to evolve Blinkist from a library of summaries to a “smart companion”. Blinkist aims to be the service I go to when I want to get started on a specific topic. An app that takes me by the hand and puts together the right content for my current learning goal, my current challenge.

See also  The central bank and other five ministries jointly issued a document to regulate the development of the credit rating industry and improve the quality of credit ratings|Credit Ratings|Bond Market|Rating Agencies_Sina News

You may also like

Gender Marketing – Pink and Light Blue: Gender...

Pasta, the Price Guarantor assures: “Costs will soon...

Plantix: AI that detects diseases in plants is...

Resolution 36 of 02/05/2023 – Approval of the...

The techs don’t turn on and the stock...

Sexism criticism of Jeremy Fragrance: OMR speaks out

Survey freezes Meloni. (Slightly) the no to presidentialism...

Artificial intelligence, the war continues: Google takes flight...

Putin: Five ways Russia is circumventing Western sanctions

Friday 19 May 2023: Arab League summit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy