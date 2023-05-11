“We are facing a huge disruption due to AI”

So you’re not worried at all?

Of course, every change has risks. And AI brings about profound changes. If you don’t move fast enough, you’ll be left behind.

In this context, it is important for us to emphasize the other things that go beyond the content even more in the future. I see a great opportunity to evolve Blinkist from a library of summaries to a “smart companion”. Blinkist aims to be the service I go to when I want to get started on a specific topic. An app that takes me by the hand and puts together the right content for my current learning goal, my current challenge.