Home Business “We are facing an era of stagnation and inflation”
Business

“We are facing an era of stagnation and inflation”

by admin
“We are facing an era of stagnation and inflation”

WirtschaftsWoche: Professor Roubini, the turbulence in the banking sector has unsettled the financial markets. Investors are unsure how to proceed. Is the world economy facing a new financial crisis?
Nouriel Roubini: The turmoil in the banking sector that we are witnessing is the symptom of a serious illness affecting the global economy. Governments, private households, companies, banks, shadow banks – they have all taken on debts in recent years that can only be sustained when interest rates are low. Now that interest rates are rising, borrowers are finding it increasingly difficult to service their outstanding debt.

See also  Catullo airport fully operational: 10 million euros invested

You may also like

Takeover of CS by UBS – How can...

Dl Bills, approval of the CDM to the...

Guotai Junan: Grasp the low point of market...

Anac: “Easier to entrust the work to a...

Fund manager Andreas Beck: “Coincidence that MSCI World...

Powell privately revealed that there will be another...

Shortage of skilled workers: We must encourage and...

Pregnant mom with stepson. The father: “Sex with...

Vatican – Pope spends night in hospital due...

CDS: the role in the Deutsche Bank disaster...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy