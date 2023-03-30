WirtschaftsWoche: Professor Roubini, the turbulence in the banking sector has unsettled the financial markets. Investors are unsure how to proceed. Is the world economy facing a new financial crisis?

Nouriel Roubini: The turmoil in the banking sector that we are witnessing is the symptom of a serious illness affecting the global economy. Governments, private households, companies, banks, shadow banks – they have all taken on debts in recent years that can only be sustained when interest rates are low. Now that interest rates are rising, borrowers are finding it increasingly difficult to service their outstanding debt.