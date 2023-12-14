Home » We are giving you an iPhone 15 this time, ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, we also give you KYMAX tempered film, isn’t that considerate enough😭😭😭 – Zing Gadget
KYMAX Announces Giveaway of iPhone 15 and Tempered Film

KYMAX, a popular technology brand, has announced an exciting giveaway for its followers. The company will be giving away a total of 10 prizes, with the grand prize being the highly anticipated iPhone 15 along with a KYMAX tempered film. The other 9 prizes will include various KYMAX series products.

Participating in the giveaway is easy. All you have to do is like and follow KYMAX’s Facebook and Instagram pages, tag 3 friends in the comments of the giveaway post, and share the video to either Facebook or Instagram. Winners will be announced in a Facebook live broadcast, so it’s important to stay tuned to the KYMAX homepage for updates.

For those interested in purchasing KYMAX products, they can visit the KYMAX Shopee Store to explore their offerings.

KYMAX encourages everyone to “Play with technology and enjoy life Let’s Zing!” and reminds followers to like, comment, and subscribe to their videos on social media platforms.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest technology news, followers can track Zing Gadget on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and their website.

Don’t miss out on the chance to win these exciting prizes from KYMAX! Join the giveaway now and get a chance to win the latest iPhone and other amazing products. Good luck!

