Italy is fertile ground for the birth of new mines

Historically rich in mineral resources, our country holds precious metals and raw materials underground. He is convinced of it Geraint W. Harrismanaging director of Altamin Limited, a company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and above all one of the major players in the mining industry in Italy. According to Harris there is a lot to do. And the interest of foreign investors is high. The proof is that Altamin is investing 120 million euros in the Gorno mine, in the province of Bergamo. But a clear political will is needed for companies in the sector to invest. It takes just under twenty years to get to mining. And for this the rules of the game must be clear in the long run.

Mr. Harris, Europe has not invested in mining for fifty years. Italy is no exception. In Altamine’s vision, is there material to start over?

“Our priority is Italy, and therefore today we only intend to operate here. In the past we had some active projects in Australia, but we decided to focus 100% on the Italian ones. In fact, we believe that Italy has certain conditions that make it potentially ideal for a new commitment on the mining front. First of all, it has a land historically rich in materials and metals that are increasingly important today given the new industrial context (just think of the demand for batteries). Furthermore, the presence of a highly developed industry is strategic, which would provide an immediate outlet market for metals and on the other hand would allow the supply of quality equipment necessary for extraction, as well as a labor market rich in skills necessary for mining. From a legislative point of view, there are certainly positive aspects, such as environmental, health and safety, labor and ownership regulations on the projects themselves, but there is also a two-way learning process going on with the authorities interested parties and stakeholders, since the mining activity in Italy was almost entirely set aside for almost fifty years, therefore for an entire generation”.

What are the times to start a mine in Italy and what are the major difficulties and criticalities do you meet? Especially on the bureaucratic front. Even compared to other EU countries.

“On average, it takes 17 years from the discovery of a field to the actual extraction activity, but this time can be reduced for previously used mining areas, such as in some of our projects. Regarding the licensing phase, the main licensing phases in Italy are similar to those in many parts of the EU, but as the importance of mining has been forgotten in Italy, there is a need for an extensive information and education process on what it means to do mining and what it would mean for Italian and European industrial and technological sovereignty. At this point, it is important for foreign investors to understand how much there is a willingness in Italy to explore and develop new mines. This is why we ask Italian politics for a clear commitment on this front, because it is only through a clear political direction that we will be able to ground the implementation of the projects launched and

the flow in Italy of new investments in this sector”.

How much capital is needed to start a mine?

“All mining projects are capital intensive and require favorable raw material pricing and a great deal of research to understand the risks and opportunities before deciding to go into business. To give an example, our Gorno mine, which should be of medium-small size, requires a capital investment of 120 million euros. Of these, to date we have already committed 17 million, even before the start of mining. Once in operation, the mine will require 60-70 million in annual operating expenses and we are working hard to ensure that most of these can be met in the area surrounding the mine itself, in Italy and more generally in the EU. The investments needed for the other projects will be better defined as they progress. One thing is certain: without investors willing to commit significant capital, there will be no new mines either discovered or built, and for this it is necessary to create a favorable surrounding environment”.

Do you really believe that Italy has the possibility of considerably reducing its dependence on foreign countries?

“Yes, but as mentioned above, first of all a strong political stance is needed. Mining is not something that can only restart with the commitment of companies. We don’t ask for public money, we don’t ask for investment sharing: we are committed to carrying out our projects by relying only on our strengths. We only ask that there be a common purpose between public and private that makes it credible and feasible to be able to commit hundreds of millions in a project without the risk of slowdowns or bureaucratic obstacles”.

What are your plans for Italy? How many people are employed and how does society see it in three years’ time



“Today we have five extraction projects at various stages of progress: zinc and lead in Gorno (BG); cobalt, copper and nickel in Piedmont; cobalt and copper in the Parma area, graphite, still in Piedmont and lithium in the area north of Rome. To date, in a situation in which not a single mining project has yet been launched, we employ 10 people in Italy, mostly Italian citizens. We also make use of a network of contractors and technical consultants, also Italian. We can expect the creation of more than 200 posts

of work for the Gorno project alone, which can give us a first indication of the potential, including employment, of this sector. Three years from now, my hope is that the Gorno project will finally be fully operational and that this success can give a boost not only to the other Altamin projects, but in general to make Italy’s potential understood in the international mining community”.



Do you think there is a risk of a bubble on raw materials also due to the green economy stakes?

“Great question! I think the answer is both yes and no. On the one hand it is true, because in the short term there are always inequalities between supply and demand, as we can see in the recent movements in the price of cobalt. But from a more global point of view, no, because raw materials are fundamental for our development and the demand for raw materials to satisfy the green economy, to be added to the renewal of obsolete infrastructures and the ever greater urbanization of the population, are so significant that , if new opportunities for raw material sources do not develop rapidly, it will be the whole economy, not just the “green” one that will suffer. The greater recycling of raw materials can in fact cover only a part of the demand, and in general this will be economically advantageous only when the material in circulation is sufficient to satisfy the initial demand”.



What would you suggest to a government that wants to restart monetary activity as soon as possible?

“As already mentioned, it is necessary for politicians to realize the potential of this sector and give a signal that can allow private investments to be grounded. In this sense, I’m not a politician, but I believe that paths to speed up authorization procedures and make dialogue with the bureaucracy easier can be two important elements. More generally, I hope that awareness of the industrial and employment potential of a sector that has unfortunately been forgotten for years will spread more and more in Italy”.