Home Business We don’t have to save every job in Germany – on the contrary
Business

We don’t have to save every job in Germany – on the contrary

by admin
We don’t have to save every job in Germany – on the contrary

We could talk about the exodus of moderately profitable companies for a long time. Mostly even only from the announced outsourcing of parts of their production to other countries. As in the recent case of Volkswagen, one could see that factory buildings in America that have been planned for a long time are now being built. One would certainly prefer to have some factories in Germany. But we might as well mention that some federal states attract global corporations with cheap renewable energies. Instead, one reads and hears about the specter of deindustrialization everywhere.

See also  Sanhui Electric: Shanghai Changyun is negotiating the second equity transfer agreement, but the progress of various work is greatly affected by the epidemic. Substantial progress is expected in the near future.

You may also like

EY study: In these industries, the boss often...

The EU towards the change of labels on...

Health – RKI reports 9621 new corona infections...

Green mortgages, discounted installments if the house is...

120,000 will have automatic power-on Aion Y Younger...

Fini and the Montecarlo house: confession: “It belonged...

Government – Report: Lambrecht is to get a...

“Pet health insurance is a sedative”, Santévet lands...

In February 2023, the ex-factory price of industrial...

Ban on gas heating: Economics criticizes Robert Habeck’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy