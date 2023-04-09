Construction continues in the Rhine Valley and in Oberthurgau – but apartments are also becoming scarcer in eastern Switzerland: the eastern Swiss need more and more space

The population of eastern Switzerland has grown at an above-average rate in the last year. Also because there was still living space here. But even here it is becoming increasingly scarce. Not just because of immigration. In the canton of St.Gallen in particular, the number of households has increased much faster than the population.