We Eastern Swiss need more and more space

We Eastern Swiss need more and more space

Construction continues in the Rhine Valley and in Oberthurgau – but apartments are also becoming scarcer in eastern Switzerland: the eastern Swiss need more and more space

The population of eastern Switzerland has grown at an above-average rate in the last year. Also because there was still living space here. But even here it is becoming increasingly scarce. Not just because of immigration. In the canton of St.Gallen in particular, the number of households has increased much faster than the population.

The population of Eastern Switzerland is growing – but the construction of new apartments is halting.

The Swiss population grew by almost 74,000 people last year. And the eastern Swiss cantons of Thurgau, St.Gallen and both Appenzell also recorded growth of over 10,000 people combined. The cantons of St.Gallen and Thurgau in particular grew significantly faster than the Swiss average, each at just under 1.3 percent. The population is growing mainly because of immigration – with the birth surplus alone, eastern Switzerland would only have grown by a good 1000 people.

