With today begins the statistically most complex month of the year for equity markets. Historically, September (over the last 30 years) was characterized by average negative performances for all the main indices (Euro Stoxx600, S & P500, DJ and Nasdaq); but forecasts are different this year, and some of the hard-hit stocks since the start of the year now may be interesting.

According to the researches of the CFR, since 1945 only two months have produced an average negative return for the stock market, namely February and September. In addition, as reported by “The Stock Trader’s Almanac”, September is the month in which the three main equity indices on average recorded the poorest results, so much so that this annual decline has been renamed by analysts as “September effect”.

As we see from the graph, from 1928 to today, the average yield in September is -1%with a probability of 54% to have a negative month of September.

But why is September the worst month of the year for equity markets?

According to analysts, the factors that determine the weakness in September are due to the end of the summer holidays, with the collection of tax losses by US mutual funds in view of the December distributions. Others speculate that September is the time when families need money to pay taxes and miscellaneous school fees which on average in the United States amount to $ 1,000 per household.

Now market participants are wondering if this September will confirm the historical trends of the past, or if, as several analysts predict, this year we can expect a better month than usual.

And this year?

This year nothing has been average and therefore even this particular seasonality may not occur. According to Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eTorothis year could go differently and the two elements that could positively influence the markets are the data on the labor market and those on inflation in September, which give hope for a less aggressive Fed.

Furthermore, this year we could have a positive month of September as, as analysts observe, much of the derisking in 2022 has already occurred in the first half of the year.

Finally, it must be considered that September is traditionally followed by a positive October of + 0.4% and an average yield over 1 year of + 7.5%.