“We have a bright future”

Good service and great employees, that’s what Accor and Marriott also say. What makes Hilton better than them?
I can’t say anything about our competitors now. But I think we have a head start. We were voted “Best Workplace in the World” again this year. Our customers also feel the enthusiasm of our employees. We are investing a lot in digitalization. Our guests can not only book via our app and be sure that they are really getting the best price. You can check in and out there, select your room and open your room using your mobile phone. And if a guest has a request, they can reach us quickly and reliably via the app. Business travelers especially appreciate this because it saves them a lot of time. But our focus is not just on lots of innovations, but on making sure they actually work and provide a seamless, reliable service. We measure this precisely in order to constantly improve. That is our strength.

