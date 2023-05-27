“We need a fire alarm system for the world economy” | Podcast Economics | DW

Isabella Weber studied political science and economics and received her doctorate twice. She teaches “History of Economics” at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Her book How China Escaped Shock Therapy was recently published in German translation: The Specter of Inflation: How China Escaped Shock Therapy. In it she analyzes the reorganization of the Chinese economic system at the end of the 1970s, describes the history of economic thought and China‘s path to a modern, albeit Communist Party-controlled, market economy. Isabella Weber’s view of China‘s economic change provides important impetus for the current debate on energy and food prices and the idea of ​​state price controls.

