The return of the public hand

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoargued for a return of the State in economics. “If the States Unitedwhich are the home of the free market, so assertively bring the state back into the field, and they also do it because of the criteria on which they base their national security, there must be a reason,” he said.

“In today’s global economy, market forces alone cannot withstand the challenge of the Asian giant, they succumb. Also in Italy and the State must return to Europe“, he declared during the national conference of the Chambers of Commerce in Florence.

We must follow the American example

“The Americans – added Urso – have predominantly brought the State back into the field, first allowing with investments significant to achieve theenergy autonomyand then, more recently, with one industrial policy assertive. Over the past year, the administration Biden has implemented three measures that amount to these 2 trillion dollars “. “We ask Europe to do the same”, concluded Urso.

Pnrr at risk due to delays

On the sidelines of the event, the minister also spoke of the delays on PNRR. “Italy is making up for the delays which had accumulated in the past months and which have jeopardized our objectives of the PNRR. We are convinced that we can recover these delays“, he has declared.

“We need the collaboration of everyone, of the institutions, first of all the local ones and then certainly of the EU, to which we asked for greater flexibility to make the best use of resources on what are the real priorities after the war Russia in Ukraine which made us understand our vulnerabilities on energy production and supply”, added Urso.

(Ticker)