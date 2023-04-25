Home » “We offer good journalism a new stage”
Business

“We offer good journalism a new stage”

by admin
“We offer good journalism a new stage”

Attempts to set up cross-media platforms have not been very successful so far – the publishers are stepping on the brakes. Aren’t they right to fear that they will lose subscribers if the content can also be found elsewhere?
With text-based platforms, I can understand the concern about cannibalizing one’s own business. With our approach, we offer publishers the opportunity to reach more people and generate additional sales via the audio format. Nobody will cancel their subscription to the Süddeutsche Zeitung because they can hear a few articles from us. Conversely, some users may rediscover media brands through us.

See also  Nvidia confirms hacker attack: Asked to remove restrictions on graphics cards to mine cryptocurrency – nVIDIA – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Resolution 12 of 03/27/2023 – Adoption of the...

China’s demand re-empowers oil prices to regain momentum?...

Price increases give Nestle a boost

Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis...

Heat pump manufacturer Viesmann apparently shortly before the...

Carolina Stramare and the unbuttoned shirt. Much more...

First Republic Bank Loses $100 Billion in Deposits...

ECB, Schnabel: rate hike of 50 basis points...

Home office workers haven’t opened laptops in a...

“Green” alliance between Brussels and Oslo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy