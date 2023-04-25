“We offer good journalism a new stage”

Attempts to set up cross-media platforms have not been very successful so far – the publishers are stepping on the brakes. Aren’t they right to fear that they will lose subscribers if the content can also be found elsewhere?

With text-based platforms, I can understand the concern about cannibalizing one’s own business. With our approach, we offer publishers the opportunity to reach more people and generate additional sales via the audio format. Nobody will cancel their subscription to the Süddeutsche Zeitung because they can hear a few articles from us. Conversely, some users may rediscover media brands through us.