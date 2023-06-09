Home » “We see opportunities in growth stocks”
“We see opportunities in growth stocks”

Daniele Scilingo and Thomas Jäger, fund managers at Mirabaud Asset Management, explain why they are bullish on equities despite fears of a recession and what potential they currently see in Tecan, Kuehne + Nagel, VAT and Julius Baer.

“The surprise of the first half of the year was that it has gone so well so far,” say Daniele Scilingo and Thomas Jäger, fund managers at Mirabaud Asset Management. They remain optimistic and attribute the poor mood in the corporate world primarily to destocking: “If demand merely remains stable, a new inventory build cycle should start in the second half of the year.”

