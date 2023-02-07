Government, Fazzolari, the idea of ​​carrying weapons in schools. The backstory

A case explodes “weapons” In the government following the backstory surfaced on a interview private between undersecretary to the Presidency of the Giovanbattista Council Fazzolari with frank Frederiksmilitary adviser of Palazzo Chigi. The interview would have taken place yesterday. The joint declarations of the premier he was born in Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, – we read in La Stampa – Fazzolari rushes to speak with General Franco Frederiks. And here’s what he says: “We have to make a table for a project Of teaching of the target shooting in schools. There is a whole network of associations that can be involved and put in contact with the world of schools. There are Boys Very passionate and good that they do it in their spare time. There is a lack of structure and official recognition. It is an activity that I think deserves the same dignity of the other sports“.

On the finale of an interview a year ago as a guest of honor at the Eos Show in Veronathe fair dedicated to hunting, Fazzolari – continues La Stampa – took his leave with a wish. What a different majority would soon be able to reverse i prejudices against pistol e target shooting. Fazzolari speaks from the Tanfoglio stand, under the logo of the family that has been manufacturing weapons since 1948, also exported to the US market. In a week, the February 12this again expected at Verona, at a conference on gun regulation and management. His friends will intervene with him Weapons and Shooting and the president of Assoarmieri, an association that brings together traders, intermediaries and enthusiasts.

