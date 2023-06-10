We went shopping at Aldi and it was more expensive than 1 year ago

A can of peeled tomatoes cost 55 percent more than in April 2022. Luca Schallenberger

Aldi advertises with “cheap is even cheaper” and has today reduced the prices of some products. The milk, with the new price of which Aldi is now advertising, is still 12.5 percent more expensive than at the beginning of April last year. Our comparison shows that some products have actually become cheaper, but overall the purchase was nine percent more expensive.

“We continue to permanently reduce the price of items” advertises Aldi Nord on his website. Below this is a list of products with the old price crossed out and the new “permanently low price” highlighted in red. For example, the price of a liter of UHT milk fell from 1.15 euros to 99 cents on Wednesday.

But are the current price cuts bringing us back to where they were before last year’s price hikes? We remember: in 2022 the prices for energy and thus for the processing and transport of the products shot up. That’s why Aldi had them Prices of 400 products increased dramatically.

Our shopping list from June 7, 2023. Luca Schallenberger

Business Insider has now done the test. At Aldi, on June 7, 2023, ten organic eggs from Aldi’s own brand “Gut Bio”, chocolate waffle biscuits from “Biscotteria”, salami and bratwurst from the brand “Meine Metzgerei” found their way into our shopping trolley. There was also an organic chicken breast fillet and Gut Bio salami, together with milk and a knob of butter from Milsani. Our cheapest item was Kings Crown chopped tomatoes. The total price was 27.17 euros.

We bought the same ten products in April 2022, once before and once after the price increase. At that time, prices had increased by eight percent from one day to the next. They rose from EUR 23.16 to EUR 25.17.

Despite the price reduction, the milk costs 12.5 percent more than before the increase last year

Overall, our current purchase was more expensive than before and after the price increase last year. However, the kilo price for the organic chicken breast fillet has not changed since then. That’s why we continue to calculate with the same number of grams as with the first purchase: 330 grams cost 8.25 euros on our first bill. So we have to deduct 1.95 euros from our current bill. The result is 25.22 euros.

Our purchase was still more expensive than both purchases in April last year. Compared to the purchase before the price increase, it has become almost nine percent more expensive. It hardly differs from the price after the increase.

Our price comparison shows, among other things: Despite the price reduction, UHT milk is still 12.5 percent more expensive at 99 cents than at the beginning of April last year, when it still cost 88 cents. Salami has become 15 percent more expensive, and chocolate waffles are now 35 percent more expensive. A can of peeled tomatoes even costs a full 55 percent more than at the beginning of April 2022 – their price increased by 30 cents.

Some Aldi products have become cheaper

The package of butter is actually cheaper now than it was before the price increase last year. After going from €1.65 to €2.09, it now costs just €1.49. The ten-pack of organic eggs has also become ten cents cheaper compared to April 1, 2022. At 2.99 euros, the bratwurst is cheaper again than after the price increase last April. However, it still does not come close to the 2.79 euros that it previously cost.

Our conclusion: Aldi will not reach the level before the drastic price increase in April 2022 with the current price reductions. “Cheap gets even cheaper” doesn’t apply to all products – at least not when you compare prices to those before the energy crisis.