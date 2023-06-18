«We will see very strong commodity markets for years to come»

Value managers Georg von Wyss and Pascal Prüss from BWM and J. Carlos Jarillo and Marcos Hernandez from Strategic Investment Advisors in a video interview with The Market.

On June 2, 2023, the second Swiss Value Day took place in Zurich, organized by the two value investment boutiques BWM und Strategic Investment Advisors (IS).

In an interview with Mark Dittli, Editor-in-Chief of The Market, Georg von Wyss and Pascal Prüss from BWM and J. Carlos Jarillo and Marcos Hernandez Aguado from SIA talk about the long-term opportunities of value investing. They explain how they deal with tech phenomena such as Nvidia or Apple and reveal where they currently find the most attractive value opportunities.

The interview lasted 45 minutes and was conducted in English:

You can also find the recording with this link on Youtube.

In addition, four individual value cases were presented at the conference:

grifols (von Marcos Hernandez Aguado, SIA)

(von Marcos Hernandez Aguado, SIA) Charles Schwab (von Ralph Weber, Julius Baer)

(von Ralph Weber, Julius Baer) Petrobras (by Peter Frech, Quantex)

(by Peter Frech, Quantex) Faurecia (by Markus Kaussen, BMW)

You can also find the record of the four value cases with this link on Youtube.