“We will stop Brussels on Euro 7 cars”. The houses against the EU

In Europa you are creating un front to block the Euro 7 regulation

He announced it the Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini who said he was against the decision to tighten the emission limits for diesel vehicles starting from July 1, 2025 for cars and vans and from 1 July 2027 for buses and trucks. “The Euro 7 proposal is clearly wrong and not even useful from an environmental point of view,” said Salvini. With Italy in front of the “no” there would be France, the Czech Republic, Romania, Portugal, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland and Hungary. “Now we are one minority – added the minister – but we want to become the majority”.

Even the houses are against it

Me tooand car manufacturers have multiple times expressed concern towards the new rules, retaining them too expensive, rushed and unnecessary. According to the builders investments to comply with the new rules are excessive, given that it is a real change of technology and not of an adaptation as was the case with the transition from Euro 5 to Euro 6 and also in this way money is removed that could be invested in the development of electric cars or other green technology. By the way the investment on Euro 7 cannot be repaid in the long term, given that from 2035 cars with petrol and diesel engines will no longer be sold.

L’Acea (the European automobile manufacturers association) talks about a average increase of 2,000 euros for the cost of new cars, all due to the heavy investments necessary to adjust emissions to that “5% of driving conditions missing compared to the current Euro 6”. The Anfia, the association that represents the Italian automotive supply chain, hypothesizes instead a average increase of 3% for the price of cars and defines the Euro 7 as it is now one proposal “incomplete and approximate“, “incongruous and decidedly burdensome”, as well as “unacceptable in its system”.

What the Euro 7 legislation provides

The new standards Euro 7 have equal limits for petrol and diesel cars, with limits of NOx fixed at 60 mg/km. The intention is also to introduce a new limit for ammonia emissions, bringing the maximum value to 20 mg/km. Euro 7 will replace Euro 6 and will be the first standard to also regulate emissions particulate matter coming from the brakes and those of microplastic come on tyres.

In Brussels environmentalism out of touch with reality

The European Commission claims instead that these measures they are necessary also in view of this transition from internal combustion engines to electric ones to reduce harmful emissions deriving from vehicular traffic. Especially since the vehicles sold in the ten years between 2025 and 2035 will continue to circulate in the following years as well. A Commission that only two months ago he had to do though partial turnaround on the law relating to the stop on the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

The first draft of the regulation in fact imposed the transition, from that date, to the marketing of electric cars only. Against the diktat a had been created “blocking minority” led by Italy who had achieved the result of including the e-fuel in the permitted technologies. In that case, however, Italy had not obtained the go-ahead for bio fuels.

A battle however postponed to 2026, date on which the Commission undertook to carry out a verification of the green transition and, if necessary, make changes to the regulation. Also in the Euro 7 case a coalition is being formed against an intransigent environmentalism that is out of touch with reality.

