Weak closure in Piazza Affari (-0.6%), Banco Bpm in light

An uncertain session for the European stock exchanges, in line with the start of Wall Street. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.6% at 27,700 points. Well tuned Banco Bpm (+3%), in the wake of speculation on possible M&A with Unicredit (%). Purchases on Iveco (+1.7%) and Nexi (+1.4%), while mainly Saipem (-4%) and Finecobank (-4.3%) declined.

Overseas, the American indices with a focus on quarterly stocks traded little. Charles Schwab (+3%) climbed despite Q1 deposit erosion and the halting of stock buybacks, while State Street Corp (-12%) saw an outflow of clients from investment products. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America scheduled for tomorrow, Tesla and Netflix in the next few days.

The data on inflation for March in Italy came from the macro agenda, slowing down to 8.1% per annum (harmonised figure). New York state manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in April for the first time in five months, as new orders and shipments picked up.

On the bond market, the BTP-Bund spread showed little movement in the 183 bp area, with the Italian 10-year bond rising slightly to 4.3%. The euro/dollar slips to 1.092 while oil (Brent) drops to 85 dollars a barrel.