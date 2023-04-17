Home » Weak closure in Piazza Affari (-0.6%), Banco Bpm in light
Business

Weak closure in Piazza Affari (-0.6%), Banco Bpm in light

by admin
Weak closure in Piazza Affari (-0.6%), Banco Bpm in light

An uncertain session for the European stock exchanges, in line with the start of Wall Street. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.6% at 27,700 points. Well tuned Banco Bpm (+3%), in the wake of speculation on possible M&A with Unicredit (%). Purchases on Iveco (+1.7%) and Nexi (+1.4%), while mainly Saipem (-4%) and Finecobank (-4.3%) declined.

Overseas, the American indices with a focus on quarterly stocks traded little. Charles Schwab (+3%) climbed despite Q1 deposit erosion and the halting of stock buybacks, while State Street Corp (-12%) saw an outflow of clients from investment products. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America scheduled for tomorrow, Tesla and Netflix in the next few days.

The data on inflation for March in Italy came from the macro agenda, slowing down to 8.1% per annum (harmonised figure). New York state manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in April for the first time in five months, as new orders and shipments picked up.

On the bond market, the BTP-Bund spread showed little movement in the 183 bp area, with the Italian 10-year bond rising slightly to 4.3%. The euro/dollar slips to 1.092 while oil (Brent) drops to 85 dollars a barrel.

See also  Ronaldo at United, more nostalgia than business. Skeptical market

You may also like

These are the five best fund companies

Open Fibern Fiber, Paolo Ciocca appointed president

Economists believe the euro will rise to $1.30:...

Polls, leap of a party in the center

Visiting Germany and Attending a Series of Events...

Experts: The ETF provider MSCI is using its...

Italian Design Brands focuses on the Stock Exchange,...

Commodity giant looking for a bride – Glencore...

High Interest Rates and the Banking Crisis, Can...

The economic “report card” for the first quarter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy