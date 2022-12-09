Fluctuating session in Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib index which manages to limit losses by closing at 24,277 points with a fractional increase of 0.29%.

Within the main basket of Piazza Affari, the performance of Interpump stands out, closing the last weekly session with a rise of 2.96%, followed by Buzzi Unicem (+2.38%). Purchases also on Prysmian which achieved an increase of +2.2% after the start, by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, of the authorization procedure for the new electricity interconnection in collaboration with Terna (+0.85 % on the Stock Exchange) between Italy and Tunisia.

Also in the light Moncler (+1.84%). Conversely, sales on Stellantis (-2.5%), followed by Leonardo (-1.65%) and Nexi (-1%)

In Milan, the protagonist of the session is Atlantia, whose shares were today revoked from trading on Euronext Milan, after Schema Alfa started the procedure for fulfilling the obligation to purchase and the right to purchase to acquire 100% of Atlantia.

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread closed the week at 188 basis points, up 0.6% compared to yesterday’s close.