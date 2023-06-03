Weak demand: tire manufacturer Goodyear sends employees on short-time work

The tire manufacturer Goodyear is in financial difficulties. That is why the employees of the Goodyear plant in Fürstenwalde (Oder-Spree) will be sent on short-time work on Friday. The company announced this to rbb. The reason is weak demand as a result of the war in Ukraine. Demand is also being impacted by rising energy costs. Many customers are currently using their tires longer because of the increased prices.

Around 1,000 people work at the Goodyear plant in Fürstenwalde. The short-time work is planned in two sections for a total of eleven days, explains the mining, chemical and energy industrial union.