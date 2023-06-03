Weak demand: tire manufacturer Goodyear sends employees on short-time work

The tire manufacturer Goodyear is in financial difficulties. That is why the employees of the Goodyear plant in Fürstenwalde (Oder-Spree) will be sent on short-time work on Friday. The company announced this to rbb. The reason is weak demand as a result of the war in Ukraine. Demand is also being impacted by rising energy costs. Many customers are currently using their tires longer because of the increased prices.
Around 1,000 people work at the Goodyear plant in Fürstenwalde. The short-time work is planned in two sections for a total of eleven days, explains the mining, chemical and energy industrial union.
The US group is the third largest tire manufacturer in the world. In addition to Fürstenwalde, the company has four other locations in Germany, including Fulda, Hanau, Riesa and Wittlich. In Fulda, the company plans to cut almost every second of the 1,150 jobs by the end of 2024. Goodyear informed its employees in a letter on Friday.
