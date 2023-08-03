Weak economy in China: global milk price could fall

China plays a central role in global pricing. Liudmila Chernetska

A glass of milk could soon cost a lot less due to the economic slump in China.

Whole milk powder prices have fallen to a three-year low as Chinese demand for dairy products falls.

China plays a central role in setting prices in the global dairy market.

A glass of milk or indulgence in baked goods could soon cost a lot less – all because of the economic slowdown in China, which affects milk prices. With demand struggling to recover from the pandemic, whole milk powder prices have fallen, reports “Bloomberg”.

The average price for a ton of milk powder is according to GlobalDairyTrade fell to $2,864 – the lowest since June 2020. According to Bloomberg, the price drop could mean Fonterra, the world‘s largest milk exporter based in New Zealand, will cut payments to its suppliers this year.

Chinese appetite for dairy, which plays a key role in setting prices in global milk markets, has waned this year as the world‘s second-largest economy falters.

The data shows that Chinese factories are producing less while retail sales have fallen sharply. Economic growth for the three months ended June 30, at just 6.3 percent, was well below economists’ expectations of 7.3 percent.

It is clear that Beijing’s hopes for a smooth post-pandemic recovery have not been fulfilled.

Emma Higgins, Senior Agricultural Analyst the Rabobankremained cautious on the prospects for the Chinese milk market: “It is unlikely that import demand from other emerging countries can fill the gap, which would loosen the global market somewhat.”

With whole milk powder prices down nearly 40 percent since peaking in March 2022, shoppers may be able to come at a time when the cost of other groceries is like orange juice and Cocoa climb to new highs, maybe breathe a sigh of relief.

