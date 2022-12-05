Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After closing an uncertain week, which in the end saw fears return about a very aggressive strategy by the Federal Reserve after the better-than-expected US employment data, the European stock exchanges are looking for direction, with investors carry out small cabotage operations, in view of the 2022 closure.

Meanwhile, the markets are wondering about the performance of the world economy, which could receive support from the Chinese economy if the authorities continue to loosen the anti-Covid measures, as has happened in recent days. However, there is concern about central bank policy which could remain restrictive to fight inflation. Thus the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 of London travel in no particular order. Wall Street futures are also down slightly. Meanwhile, the spotlights are on the trend in gas and oil prices, on the day the EU embargo and price cap on Russian oil come into force.

Wall Street futures down, beacon on next Fed moves

Futures point to a softer open on Wall Street after a strong week. Investors are already looking to next week, when the FOMC, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy arm, meets: after four consecutive interest rate hikes of 75 basis points, expectations are for a 50 basis point hike. However, a US jobs report released on Friday showed that 263,000 jobs were created in November (excluding the agricultural sector) compared to the previous month, while analysts expected an increase of 200,000. Now, investors worry that the Federal Reserve may change its mind given the strength of the job market.

Few jolts on the Ftse Mib, the oil companies are doing well

In Milan, oil stocks are under the spotlight in the aftermath of OPEC+’s decision to maintain the status quo on crude oil production: Eni, Tenaris and Saipem are doing well, returning above the 1 euro mark. Furthermore, the Moncler are well suited, given that the company could benefit from the easing of the measures against Covid in China. The banks are weak. Telecom Italia is also doing well, fluctuating in the previous weeks, waiting for developments on the company’s network. In line Amplifon, Pirelli & C and Nexi. Out of the main basket, Juventus Fc is recovering, despite the board having approved a new balance sheet with a loss of 239.3 million euros, 12.5 million more than the previous year.

Oil rises, EU price cap for Russian crude enters into force

In the first session of the week, oil prices rose slightly, while today the embargo on Russian oil transported by sea and the price cap of 60 dollars a barrel decided by the European Union came into force. Meanwhile, OPEC+, at its Sunday meeting, decided to confirm the policy of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels a day from November to the end of 2023. Thus, crude oil futures, however little moved at this time , were up 0.46% to $80.35 a barrel for the January expiry, while February Brent futures were up 0.42% to $85.94.