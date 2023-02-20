Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After a lively eighth period in which investors weren’t frightened by the “hawks” of the Federal Reserve and by indications of a potentially more aggressive ECB, the European stock exchanges are unable to continue on the upward path. After a successful start, they indeed applied the handbrake and they travel with caution. Below parity was the FTSE MIB of Milan, which closed the previous week with a +1.8% and leaps by 17% in 2023. The same goes for the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX in Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 in London. Therefore, the support of the Chinese Stock Exchanges (+2% Shanghai and +1% Hong Kong), which are up thanks to technology, is not enough.

Today’s is one session without the Wall Street beacon, closed on Presidents’ Day, and without significant macroeconomic indicators. Attention is already turned to Tuesday, when the PMI indices of the Eurozone, the United Kingdom and the United States will measure the temperature of economic performance in the month of February. Over the weekend, attention was mainly focused on geopolitical tensions over the war in Ukraine, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s warnings against China sending arms and ammunition to Moscow, and regarding North Korea which launched two new short-range ballistic missiles, prompting protests from Japan and condemnation from the United Nations.

Eyes on Tim and CDP offer, coupon detachment for Banca Generali

At Piazza Affari some quarterly reports of big listed companies such as Davide Campari, Eni and Stellantis are expected during the week, but also the presentation of the numbers of Pirelli & C after the rumors, denied, on the disengagement of the Chinese reference shareholder Sinochem. Ex-dividend coupon (0.80 euro per share, the second tranche of the 2021 financial year) for Banca Generali. Moment of truth for Telecom Italia which has the board of directors scheduled for February 24 to examine Kkr’s offer on the infrastructural network and, presumably, for the alternative proposal which should come from the CDP. The times, according to rumors, would be lengthening, which is why the title drops. Well done Enel, which finalized the agreements to sell assets in Argentina.

See also Pirelli, the first FSC certified tire in the world is produced Trend of the Btp / Bund spread Loading…

Spread down towards 180 points, 10-year yield 4.27%

Declining trend for the spread between BTPs and Bunds on the MTS secondary market of European government bonds which records generalized declines in yields. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated at 183 basis points from the last position at 185 basis points at Friday’s closing. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP stands at 4.27% from 4.31% on the previous day’s closing.

Euro returns to the 1.07 dollar area, on oil and gas prices

On the foreign exchange market, the euro-dollar exchange rate returned to the area of ​​1.07 (1.0711 from 1.0661). The euro/yen cross is at 143.42 (143.26 on Friday) and the dollar/yen at 134.03 (134.36). Oil up (+0.8%) with April Brent at 83.7 dollars a barrel and April Wti at 77.2 dollars a barrel. Natural gas up in Amsterdam (+1.4%) but still below the threshold of 50 euros per megawatt hour (49.7).