Trading down for Mps in Piazza Affari, where it shows a drop of about 1.3% to 0.3768 euros (intraday minimum at 0.3692 euros). For the Sienese bank, the date of next September 15 remains in the spotlight, when the assembly will be called to give the green light to the 2.5 billion euro capital increase compared to a market capitalization of 384 million capitalization . Today “La Repubblica” focuses on the issue, explaining that in addition to the economic and market context, there is the financial technique that poses challenges.

“The first calculations, which circulate within the consortium of the eight investment banks signatories of the standard guarantees on the MPS operation, say that the discount on the Terp (the theoretical value of the share without rights) cannot exceed 13% by much , a fraction of that granted in similar cases ”, reports the Roman daily.