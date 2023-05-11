Home » Weak Piazza Affari, final Ftse Mib -0.6%
Business

Weak Piazza Affari, final Ftse Mib -0.6%

by admin
Weak Piazza Affari, final Ftse Mib -0.6%

A mixed session for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari down by 0.6% to 27,098 points.

Hera (+3.3%), Interpump (+3%) and Recordati (+2.1%) closed on the up, with a net profit of 124.0 million in the quarter, up by 28.2%.

Iveco (-6%) fell sharply after the accounts, followed by Saipem (-3.85%) and Prysmian (-3.8%). Telecom Italia was also subdued (-2.3%) after the results, with attention still directed to developments on the network. Meanwhile, Eni has announced the launch of the first tranche of the share purchase program in the next few days.

The Bank of England met during the day and raised rates by 25 basis points, bringing them to 4.5% and signaling that it could still implement further tightening.

In the US, weekly jobless claims came in at 264,000, the highest level since the end of 2021, suggesting that higher interest rates are starting to weigh on the labor market.

On Wall Street, attention remains high on banks, with the collapse of Pacwest (-23%) after reporting a drop in deposits and ongoing negotiations with potential investors.

Declining yields on bonds, with the Btp-Bund spread shrinking to 188 bp and the Italian 10-year bond falling to 4.11%. During the day, the Treasury placed medium-long term securities for a total value of 8.75 billion euro, recording a drop in yields compared to previous auctions.

On Forex, the euro/dollar fell to 1.091 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) fell below 76 dollars a barrel.

See also  JPMorgan Chase is optimistic about the iPhone 14 series of mobile phones: the market demand for Pro models is still very strong | iPhone_Sina Technology_Sina.com

You may also like

Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX...

Tips for Amazon Prime Day 2023: This is...

Sittel, black crisis for the giant TLC: shock...

6 Unknown US Stocks That Have Doubled In...

China’s maneuvers in view of the elections in...

Portal AlleAktien sued by consumer center

Latest gossip news 11 May 2023 – Affaritaliani.it

Conversion at the orange giant – Migros takes...

The number of service companies is growing but...

Gender Marketing – Pink and Light Blue: Gender...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy