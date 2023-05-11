Weak Piazza Affari, final Ftse Mib -0.6%

A mixed session for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari down by 0.6% to 27,098 points.

Hera (+3.3%), Interpump (+3%) and Recordati (+2.1%) closed on the up, with a net profit of 124.0 million in the quarter, up by 28.2%.

Iveco (-6%) fell sharply after the accounts, followed by Saipem (-3.85%) and Prysmian (-3.8%). Telecom Italia was also subdued (-2.3%) after the results, with attention still directed to developments on the network. Meanwhile, Eni has announced the launch of the first tranche of the share purchase program in the next few days.

The Bank of England met during the day and raised rates by 25 basis points, bringing them to 4.5% and signaling that it could still implement further tightening.

In the US, weekly jobless claims came in at 264,000, the highest level since the end of 2021, suggesting that higher interest rates are starting to weigh on the labor market.

On Wall Street, attention remains high on banks, with the collapse of Pacwest (-23%) after reporting a drop in deposits and ongoing negotiations with potential investors.

Declining yields on bonds, with the Btp-Bund spread shrinking to 188 bp and the Italian 10-year bond falling to 4.11%. During the day, the Treasury placed medium-long term securities for a total value of 8.75 billion euro, recording a drop in yields compared to previous auctions.

On Forex, the euro/dollar fell to 1.091 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) fell below 76 dollars a barrel.