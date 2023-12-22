Home » Weak session in Piazza Affari (-0.3%), Erg in good shape
The main European stock markets closed lower, despite Wall Street’s partial recovery after yesterday’s drop. On Piazza Affari, Ftse Mib down 0.3% to 30,274 points, with Erg (+2.3%) at the top after entering the renewables market in the USA thanks to a strategic partnership with Apex Clean Energy. Telecom Italia (+1.7%) and Diasorin (+1.3%) also rose, while Ferrari (-2.5%) and A2a (-1%) fell.

During the day, US third-quarter GDP was revised downwards to +4.9% annualized, in line with economists’ projections, while weekly claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected, remaining near the lows historians. The data supports the narrative that a cooling economy will keep the Fed on track to cut rates in the not-too-distant future.

In Italy, producer prices in November decreased by 0.9% on a monthly basis and by 12.6% on an annual basis (compared to -9.5% in October).

On bonds, the Bund’s yield remains below 2%, at 1.96%, while that of the BTP stands at 3.57%, with a spread that has changed little at 161 basis points. The US 10-year Treasury stands at 3.86%.

On Forex the euro/dollar rises to 1.099 and the dollar/yen depreciates to 142.1.

Among raw materials, Brent retreats slightly to the $79 per barrel area, with the focus on Angola’s exit from OPEC and the attacks on ships in the Red Sea, with the US ready to intervene.

