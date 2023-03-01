Wall Street opens the month of March with a downward trend, after the negative performance of February fueled by expectations of a still restrictive monetary policy for the long term. Currently, the S&P500 is down 0.4%, the Dow Jones is down 0.1% and the Nasdaq is down 0.5%.

A little while ago the data on the ISM manufacturing index for February was released, which highlighted the first improvement in six months, as well as the highest reading since November at 47.7 points (from 47.4 in January, consensus 48 points), while remaining in the contraction zone.

Overall, the macro data of the last few days have strengthened the prospect of further rate hikes and the maintenance of the cost of money at high levels for some time, in order to cool down inflation. Also, traders have lowered the odds of a rate cut this year.

Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari said he was concerned because there aren’t many signs that rate hikes are slowing down the services sector. However, he has yet to decide the extent of the tightening he will sustain at the March Fed meeting

Meanwhile, Treasury yields continue to rise, with the 10-year rate at 3.99%. Euro/dollar up sharply to 1.066 after higher-than-expected data on German inflation.