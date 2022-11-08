Home Business Weak start in Europe on US midterm election day. Ftse Mib at 23,400 points Mib a
Weak start in Europe on US midterm election day. Ftse Mib at 23,400 points

Negative start in Europe with all major indices starting trading below par. The European EuroStoxx 50 index is currently at 3,690 points, down by 0.35%, while our benchmark index Ftse Mib is down by 0.40% to 23,399 points. Weakness also on the German Dax30 index, down by 0.20% and on the Spanish Ibex 35 index (-0.34%). Sales also on the French Cac40 (-0.6%) and on the Ftse 100 index (-0.43%).

Finally, the spread which is currently down by 0.4% to 215 basis points.

