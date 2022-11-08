Negative start in Europe with all major indices starting trading below par. The European EuroStoxx 50 index is currently at 3,690 points, down by 0.35%, while our benchmark index Ftse Mib is down by 0.40% to 23,399 points. Weakness also on the German Dax30 index, down by 0.20% and on the Spanish Ibex 35 index (-0.34%). Sales also on the French Cac40 (-0.6%) and on the Ftse 100 index (-0.43%).

Finally, the spread which is currently down by 0.4% to 215 basis points.