Home Business Weak start in Europe with all major parity indices
Business

Weak start in Europe with all major parity indices

by admin
Weak start in Europe with all major parity indices

A slow start for the main indices of the Old Continent which, after yesterday’s declines, also start the midweek session under the banner of weakness and with little volatility. The EuroStoxx50 index currently stands at 3,832 points, up fractionally by 0.02%; while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index moved down by 0.10%, thus reaching 23,830 points. All the other main lists also moved little with the German Dax40 index on parity, the Spanish Ibex35 up by 0.06%; while at the moment the best is the French Cac40 up by 0.14%.

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread starts trading at 209 basis points, down 0.20% compared to yesterday’s close.

See also  The financing balance of 7 science and technology board stocks including Heyuan Biotechnology increased by more than 10% - Teller Report

You may also like

ROE depends on the industry, where are they?...

Infatuated?Tesla’s market value has shrunk by nearly $720...

Start under the banner of weakness in Piazza...

U.S. stocks closed: The three major indexes collectively...

Kolinpharma continues buyback reaching 1.4% of the share...

NIO: Tesla’s rival drops more than -10% in...

Be ready to say goodbye to Piazza Affari....

Unidata signs an agreement with Azimut for the...

Gardant and Cardo AI sign partnership to develop...

When the “Genius Boy” Leaves Huawei – WSJ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy