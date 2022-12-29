A slow start for the main indices of the Old Continent which, after yesterday’s declines, also start the midweek session under the banner of weakness and with little volatility. The EuroStoxx50 index currently stands at 3,832 points, up fractionally by 0.02%; while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index moved down by 0.10%, thus reaching 23,830 points. All the other main lists also moved little with the German Dax40 index on parity, the Spanish Ibex35 up by 0.06%; while at the moment the best is the French Cac40 up by 0.14%.

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread starts trading at 209 basis points, down 0.20% compared to yesterday’s close.