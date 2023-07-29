Home » Weak stock exchanges, Milan rewards Azimut and Banca Generali
Modest decrease for the Milan Stock Exchange, while the rest of Europe is holding its previous values, following the indications received from the central banks (Fed and ECB) about a possible pause in interest rate hikes. This morning there central bank of Japan left rates unchanged and announced changes in yield curve control strategy.

On the currency market, the session rose slightly for the Euro / US Dollar, which advanced to 1.101. Gold continues trading with fractional gain. The oil market was substantially stable, which continues the session at the levels seen on the eve with oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) trading at 80 dollars per barrel.

Among the European lists Frankfurt is stable, cautious trend for London, little moved Paris. The Milanese stock market continues the session just below parity, with the FTSE MIB filing. Along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share is depressed, trading below the previous day’s levels at 31,550 points.

Between best performers of Milan, Azimut and Banca Generali stand out thanks to the corporate results announced the day before. Furthermore, Iveco and Intesa Sanpaol are doing well: the latter, after the strong first half year, sees the 2023 profit well over 7 billion.

