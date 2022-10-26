(Original title: Weakening steel prices caused Shagang’s net profit to halve, and the controlling shareholder’s acquisition of Nangang’s intention stage)

Financial Associated Press, October 26 (Reporter Wu Chao)Due to the slower-than-expected recovery of the steel market, some steel companies are facing operating pressure. According to the 2022 third quarter report released by Shagang (002075.SZ), the company’s revenue was 13.914 billion yuan, down 1.07% year-on-year; net profit attributable to the parent was 426 million yuan, down 48.47% year-on-year; non-net profit was 301 million yuan, down 57.76% year-on-year %.

In a single quarter, the decline was even more pronounced. The company’s Q3 revenue was 4.227 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 11.61%; the net profit attributable to the parent was 64.7853 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 76.87%.

A person from Shagang Co., Ltd. told a reporter from the Financial Associated Press that the reason for the decline in profits was the decline in steel prices and the company’s operating income. In addition, the prices of main raw and auxiliary materials such as ore and coal coke rose, resulting in an increase in operating costs, so the gross profit margin also declined. It also said that the company’s steel production remained relatively stable, and the change was about the same as the revenue.

The above factors are also transmitted to the cash flow link. The net cash flow generated by Shagang’s operating activities in the first three quarters was 673 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 64.77%.

A reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned that the domestic steel market is relatively sluggish at present. The latest data from the Shanghai Steel Federation’s research shows that the current steel mills are generally in a state of loss, and the average profit of blast furnace steel mills is about -117 yuan / ton. The latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that from January to August this year, the total profit of ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry was 41.05 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 87.7%.

Shagang Co., Ltd. is a listed company under the Shagang Group, the third largest steel enterprise in China. On the same day, Baosteel (600019.SH) and Anshan Iron and Steel (000898.SZ), the listed companies of the largest and second largest steel companies in China, released their third quarterly reports, with net profits falling by 56% and 97% respectively.

The China Iron and Steel Association said at a symposium on the economic operation of iron and steel enterprises held this month that in the third quarter, the operating environment of the iron and steel industry was relatively severe, and the production and operation of enterprises faced challenges such as weakening downstream demand, and the overall efficiency index of the industry was at a low level in recent years. The China Iron and Steel Association predicts that the steel market environment in the fourth quarter is still not optimistic, and the economic operation of the industry is still under great pressure. Stabilizing and improving the level of efficiency is the top priority of the industry, and great efforts are still needed.

According to a recent announcement, Shagang Group plans to spend 16 billion yuan to acquire a 60% stake in Nanjing Steel Union, thereby controlling the listed company Nangang (600282.SH). According to the output in 2021, the total output of Shagang Group and Nangang Group will reach 55.81 million tons, or will jump to become the second largest steel company in China. Even in the context of frequent restructuring of the steel industry in recent years, this is a rare large acquisition.

Regarding how to plan for Nanjing Iron and Steel in the future, and how to deal with the possible horizontal competition among listed companies, a person from Shagang Co., Ltd. told the Financial Associated Press that the controlling shareholder of the company and the shareholders of Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. signed relevant agreements, but currently they are only interested in At this stage, a formal equity transfer agreement has not been signed yet. If there is a horizontal competition problem in the future, the company needs to follow the arrangement of the controlling shareholder.

(Editor: Cao Jingchen)