Financial Associated Press, March 25th (Reporter Huang Jingsi)Due to the impact of the decline in self-operated business, China Merchants Securities will temporarily leave the “10 billion net profit club” in 2022. On the evening of March 24, China Merchants Securities disclosed its 2022 performance. The company achieved a total annual operating income of 19.219 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 34.69%, and a net profit attributable to the parent company of 8.072 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 30.68%.

In 2022, due to the impact of multiple unexpected factors, the capital market will fluctuate sharply, and the various businesses of securities companies will also be affected. This is also clearly visible in the performance of China Merchants Securities.

China Merchants Securities’ main business revenue will decline across the board in 2022, and its self-operated income will be under obvious pressure. The revenue will be 1.789 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 67.48%; the change in fair value from profit to loss is the main drag, and the loss will reach 2.623 billion yuan , a sharp drop of 447.83% year-on-year, of which the equity category dropped more. Investment banking income also performed poorly, with revenue of 1.386 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 43.61%; investment management income was 1.181 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 31.97%.

As the “ballast stone” of performance, the wealth management and institutional business of China Merchants Securities has become more resilient in various businesses, achieving revenue of 11.103 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 19%, contributing nearly 60% of revenue, an increase of 11.19 percentage points compared with 2021. It is the company’s largest source of income. Among them, the company’s institutional business income and fund investment advisory business scale performance are remarkable.

Both revenue and net profit have shrunk by more than 30%, and the performance of China Merchants Securities is very representative of the industry, which has been confirmed in analyst research reports. In the preview of the non-bank 2022 annual report, the non-bank team of Haitong International pointed out that it is expected that the net profit of listed securities companies will decline by 29% year-on-year in 2022;

Although the net profit of China Merchants Securities in 2022 cannot be compared with the “best in history” in 2021, in the long run, this performance still outperforms 2016 (5.403 billion yuan) and 2017 (5.786 billion yuan). ), 2018 (4.425 billion yuan) and 2019 (7.282 billion yuan), are also sufficient to reflect the company’s growing performance resilience in a volatile market.

Much of the attention has been paid to changes. It is mentioned in the annual report that in 2022, the business and management fees of China Merchants Securities will be 8.649 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 21.86%, mainly due to the decrease in performance compensation due to the decline in income. In addition, according to the report, China Merchants Securities’ payable employee salaries in 2022 have decreased by 20.81%.

Five highlights to see the true nature of wealth management “ballast stone”

The transformation of wealth management has changed the dilemma of brokerages “depending on the sky” to a certain extent. This is especially evident in 2022 when the market is not good. Judging from the five highlights of China Merchants Securities’ wealth management and institutional business, this is also the case.

First, wealth management and institutional business contributed nearly 60% of revenue.In 2022, the revenue of China Merchants Securities will be 11.103 billion yuan, which is the main business that contributes the most to revenue and the only business that generates more than 10 billion in revenue.

Second, the digital operation capability of wealth management business was further improved.In 2022, the company will serve approximately 6 million customers through the WeChat ecosystem. According to Analysys Qianfan’s statistics, in 2022, the number of monthly active users (MAU) of China Merchants Securities APP will increase by 7.33% year-on-year, ranking fifth among the top ten brokerages, and the average monthly usage time of APP users will rank first among the top ten brokerages.

Third, the transformation and transformation of institutional business continued to advance.In 2022, the trading volume of stock funds of private equity clients of China Merchants Securities will increase by 21.61% year-on-year, and the market share will rise against the trend. By the end of 2022, the transaction coverage rate of key private equity clients with more than 5 billion yuan will reach 81%.

Fourth, the fund investment advisory business has both “quality” and “quantity”.As of the end of 2022, the company’s “e-recruitment” has a cumulative number of contracted customers of 40,200, and a cumulative contracted asset of 9.652 billion yuan, which is launching a sprint towards the 10 billion mark. As of the end of October 2022, the customer retention rate is 61.3%, and the customer reinvestment rate is 43.2%; the average customer holding time has reached 268 days.

Fifth, the number of normal transaction customers increased against the trend.In 2022, the unilateral trading volume of stock funds in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets will be 247.67 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 7.59%, and 14.73 million new investors will be added, a year-on-year decrease of 24.99%; at the end of the year, the number of normal transaction customers was about 16.44 million, a year-on-year increase of 11.16%.

Although the fundamentals remain unchanged, the wealth management business of China Merchants Securities has been more or less affected under the influence of the market. For example, the net income of agency sales of financial products was 821 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 18.39%; wealth management customers were 521,200, a year-on-year decrease 7.51%; wealth management client assets were 1.40 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 16.17%; high-net-worth clients totaled 30,000, a slight decline of 1.96%. It is not difficult to see from this that high-net-worth clients tend to have stronger anti-risk capabilities.

Investment income recorded a large loss

Generally speaking, the investment income of securities companies often shows obvious volatility and periodicity, but due to their strong financial strength, coupled with the reasonable use of equity and fixed-income financial derivatives, and stronger risk control levels, the first The self-operated business of some securities firms tends to show stronger stability. However, China Merchants Securities’ proprietary business performance in 2022 is a special case.

The income from changes in fair value turned from profit to loss of 2.623 billion yuan. 2022 may be called the year when the investment and trading business of China Merchants Securities will retreat bravely. In the end, the company recorded an overall revenue of 1.789 billion yuan in this business, a year-on-year decrease of 67.48%. The business that has shrunk the most among the company’s main businesses.

The double kill of stocks and debts in 2022 is unexpected, and China Merchants Securities is no exception, as can be seen from the data of “financial assets measured at fair value” in the company’s annual report. In 2022, China Merchants Securities will record losses whether it is gains or losses from changes in fair value of bonds, funds or stocks. Among them, stocks were more affected, with a loss of 1.121 billion yuan; bond losses were next at 902 million yuan; funds lost 336 million yuan. The income situation of the “other” asset class was even less optimistic, and it also turned from profit to loss, recording a loss of 2.776 billion yuan.

In 2022, derivatives trading is booming, which also plays a good risk hedging role for securities investment. China Merchants Securities turned losses into profits that year, recording revenue of 2.305 billion yuan. China Merchants Securities stated that the company vigorously develops capital intermediary trading businesses such as on-exchange derivatives market-making and over-the-counter derivatives, and neutral investment businesses such as quantitative strategies. The on-market derivatives market-making business uses financial technology methods such as big data and machine learning to continuously optimize market-making strategies and systems, and continuously improve the market competitiveness of quotations. The number of on-market derivatives market-making business qualifications increased to 70 during the reporting period , ranking first among securities companies.

Although the overall income performance is not good, the structure of investment income of China Merchants Securities has been continuously improved. China Merchants Securities pointed out in its annual report that in 2022, the company will optimize asset allocation, control risk exposure, actively expand neutral strategic business, and focus on optimizing income structure. At the end of 2022, the company’s financial assets were 308.517 billion yuan, a slight decrease of 1.01% year-on-year.

IPO project reserves are dragging down, investment banking business is under pressure

In 2022, affected by internal and external factors such as the macro economy, the pace of equity financing issuance in the A-share market will slow down, and the investment banking business of China Merchants Securities will also be under pressure. In 2022, China Merchants Securities’ investment banking business revenue will be 1.386 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 43.61%, and the performance decline ranks second among various businesses.

In this regard, China Merchants Securities also gave the reason for the decline, mainly due to the decline in the company’s IPO project reserves in 2021, and the number and amount of the company’s A-share lead underwriters have declined to a certain extent. In 2022, the number of shares issued by China Merchants Securities will be 21, which has been cut in half from 2021 (43); the amount of stock underwriting will be 41.026 billion yuan, a month-on-month decrease of 4.50%. Among them, the company’s IPO lead underwriting amount was 10.132 billion yuan, and the refinancing issuance amount was 30.894 billion yuan.

There are also many representative projects, including the first A+H-share small and medium-sized bank convertible bond project Chongqing Bank convertible bond, CITIC Securities A+H share rights issue project, China Merchants Port’s non-public stock offering project, Hong Kong stock IPO fundraising amount Sunshine Insurance Group, one of the top five projects, etc. In terms of industry rankings, according to Wind data, China Merchants Securities ranked 7th in the industry in terms of lead underwriting amount for A shares, 13th in the industry for IPO lead underwriting amount, and 6th in the industry for refinancing lead underwriting amount, up 3 places year-on-year.

In terms of bond underwriting, in 2022, the number of bonds issued by China Merchants Securities will reach 832, and the lead underwriting amount will be 274.976 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 43.97%, ranking 10th in the industry. Among them, the bond business structure of China Merchants Securities has been continuously optimized, and the corporate bond and corporate ABS businesses have performed well. The underwriting amount increased by 20.40% and 36.00% respectively year-on-year

Participating in two major high-quality public offerings, the performance of China Merchants Fund reached a new high

In 2022, asset management institutions will usher in the era of comprehensive net worth, and the asset management industry will transform from quantitative scale growth to qualitative structural transformation. In this context, at the end of 2022, the scale of China Merchants Securities’ asset management business compliance entrusted funds was 9.76 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 9.69%; the company’s annual investment management business income was 1.181 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 31.97%.

In terms of asset management business, during the reporting period, China Merchants Asset Management accelerated the transformation of active management, and continued to promote the public offering transformation of large collective products. During the year, it completed the public offering transformation of 4 large collective products, and completed the public offering transformation of 7 large collective products. At the end of the year, the scale of large-scale public offering products reached 37.06 billion yuan, and the application for a public offering license was accepted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January 2023.

In terms of fund management, the two high-quality public offerings in which China Merchants Securities has a stake are also continuing to contribute good performance income. Among them, Bosera Fund, which holds 49% of the shares, will realize operating income of 5.316 billion yuan (-7.77%) and net profit of 1.724 billion yuan (-3.09%) in 2022; the management scale is 1.50 trillion yuan, a decrease of 9.32% compared with the end of 2021.

China Merchants Fund, in which China Merchants Securities holds 45% of the shares, will achieve an operating income of 5.757 billion yuan (+10.03%) and a net profit of 1.813 billion yuan (+13.01%) in 2022, a record high in performance; by the end of 2022, the management scale of China Merchants Fund will be 1.15 trillion yuan , an increase of 6.41% compared with the end of 2021. It can be seen that compared with 2021, the net profit of China Merchants Fund in 2022 has surpassed that of Bosera Fund. The net profits of China Merchants Fund and Bosera Fund in 2021 are 1.603 billion yuan and 1.779 billion yuan respectively.