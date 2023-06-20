Wealth: Survey shows when people feel rich

Survey shows: For young people, wealth means being able to afford the same things as their friends. Getty Images / Klaus Vedfelt

A new survey found that perceptions of wealth are shaped by being able to afford a certain lifestyle.

Younger generations said they feel wealthy when they can afford the same lifestyle as their friends.

The survey also found that for many, wealth comes from relationships and experiences.

“Do you feel rich?” That’s one of the questions finance brokers ask Schwab recently asked 1000 respondents in America. 48 percent of those surveyed said they felt very or fairly well off.

Survey shows differences between generations

The fascinating thing about wealth is that it is often in the eye of the beholder, and the survey found several trends in perceptions of wealth. For example:

Sixty-one percent of Gen Z and Millennial respondents said they “feel wealthy if they can afford a lifestyle similar to their friends,” compared to 31 percent of Boomers. Likewise, 54 percent of Gen Z said they compare their lifestyle to that of their friends and family on social media. Among the boomers it was only 13 percent. More than half of Gen Z (53 percent) and Millennials (51 percent) said their views of wealth are influenced by what people post on social media. Forty-six percent of Gen Z said they felt reasonably or very wealthy, rising to 57 percent of Millennials.

“Whether it’s a fear of missing out or a desire to keep up, there are many factors that can make you feel compelled to spend money on things that may not have long-term value,” he said Charles Schwab’s managing director for financial planning and wealth management, Rob Williams, in a statement announcing the survey results.

Millennials and Generation Z are facing very special challenges financial challengesespecially in relation to housing costs and Student loan debt.

But it’s also true that these feelings can be amplified by the superficial depictions of success and wealth they see on social media. An Instagram photo or Tiktok video showing a luxe outfit or accessory could spark jealousy and make it seem like everyone else has more money than you.

The results of the survey differ from reality

For example, the survey found that US respondents see an average net worth (assets minus liabilities) of $2.2 million as an indicator that a person is wealthy.

That’s particularly remarkable given that household wealth of just $1.4 million would rank in the nation’s richest 10 percent, according to US Census Bureau data. The average American family had a net worth of around $750,000 in 2019, according to the Federal Reserve. In other words, the notion of how much money it takes to be wealthy probably exceeds reality.

A fulfilled private life seems to be more important than material wealth

One of the most interesting results of the survey comes when respondents are asked which statement best describes how they feel about wealth. If you’ve ever answered a survey question like this, you know that you have to choose one of two options to prioritize. You may want a lot of money and a good work-life balance, but you have to prioritize one over the other.

And here, the vast majority of respondents of all ages put a joyful, balanced life with great relationships ahead of maximizing money, accumulating material possessions, and being richer than other people.

72 percent of those surveyed stated that “a fulfilling private life” describes prosperity better than “focusing on one’s career”. Likewise, “not being stressed about money” was more than twice as popular as “having more money than most people I know.” And “having healthy relationships with family and loved ones” came out well ahead of “having lots of money.”

So what should you take away from the survey?

Dealing with highly stylized photos of your friends on vacation on social media can affect your financial well-being.

Putting the phone away to enjoy experiences and spend time with loved ones, on the other hand, could increase your sense of wealth.

