If you want to maintain your standard of living in old age, you should start saving early. According to financial experts, by the time you are 30 you should have saved at least your gross annual income. Figures from the 2018 income and consumption sample show, however, that 30 to 34-year-olds have saved an average of just 17,800 euros. After that, wealth increases significantly, but Germans save less from the age of 55. The impact of the energy crisis and inflation on the wealth of Germans will be determined this year.

“You don’t get rich from what you earn, but from what you don’t spend,” Henry Ford already knew. In view of the pension gap, the quote could not be more relevant. If you want to have enough money available in old age so that you don’t have to dramatically downsize your lifestyle, you should start saving early.

Business Insider reported last week on how much money you should have saved depending on your age. According to experts at financial services company Fidelity Investments, by the time you’re 30, you should have saved at least your gross annual income. For example, if you earn 40,000 euros gross, ideally you should also be able to dispose of this amount. By the time you’re 40 you should have four times as much, and by the time you’re 50 you should have six times as much.

How much money have Germans saved by age?

But how much have Germans actually saved in their 30s, 40s and 50s? The answer is provided by an analysis of the income and consumption sample from 2019 by the German Economic Institute (IW).

The researchers calculated the median net household wealth saved by primary income earners by age group. The median here is the value that lies in the middle of the salaries. This means that half of the values ​​in the sample are less than the median and half are greater. The median is more meaningful here than the average – the arithmetic mean – because it is not distorted by particularly high wealth.

In old age, Germans save less

Accordingly, 30 to 34-year-olds have an average of only 17,800 euros. For comparison: In 2018, the gross income of a 30-year-old was around 30,000 euros – so the assets saved are far from the recommendation of the experts. With age, however, the assets increase sharply, but the savings here are not close to the recommendation. 40 to 44 year olds have already saved an average of 87,200 euros and 50 to 54 year olds even 115,100 euros. You can see the fortunes of the other age groups in the graphic below.

The chart also shows that Germans save less from the age of 55. This is presumably due to the fact that the assets saved are tapped into towards the end of life. In addition, there are increasing costs for illness and care.

