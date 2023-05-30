Wealth: This makes you one of the richest ten percent in Germany

Luxury cars in front of Zanzibar on Sylt. picture alliance

In a survey, the Bundesbank found out that you need assets of at least 729,500 euros to be among the richest ten percent in Germany. On average, a person in Germany who belongs to the richest ten percent has assets of 1.76 million euros. Various aspects were taken into account when calculating wealth, including money in bank accounts, stocks, cars, and real estate.

An expensive car, a holiday apartment by the sea and the dream house with a garden. This is how many people imagine life and Assets of the wealthiest members of society. But is that really true?

A survey of Federal Bank shows from which assets you to the richest ten percent in Germany and what wealth people from this class actually own on average. A total of 4119 citizens were surveyed between April 2021 and January 2022.

According to this, a fortune of 729,500 euros already puts you in the exclusive league of the richest ten percent Deutschland. This amount may seem high at first glance, but it may be lower than many would think.

This wealth is owned by the richest ten percent on average

For comparison: The top ten percent in Germany own assets of 1.76 million euros on average. The average is well above the entry threshold of EUR 729,500, which underlines the strong upward deviations.

It is important to note that there are several aspects to consider when calculating wealth. This includes money in bank accounts, securities, property and tangible assets such as vehicles.

Everything from checking account from equity investments to home counts as part of your wealth. Debts are deducted from this. Ultimately, it’s not necessarily the millions in the account that makes you one of the “top ten percent”.