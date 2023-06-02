Home » “Weapons in Kiev, exclude Pnrr funds”, rejected the request of the Pd in ​​the EU
Business

“Weapons in Kiev, exclude Pnrr funds”, rejected the request of the Pd in ​​the EU

by admin
“Weapons in Kiev, exclude Pnrr funds”, rejected the request of the Pd in ​​the EU

Pnrr, the Democratic Party challenges the government: “Parliament votes on no funds for weapons”

To the joint assembly of deputies and senators, in the presence of Elly Schlein, the behavior of Fratelli d’Italia on the dem amendments to prevent Pnrr money from being used for ammunition to be sent to Kiev, is even more interesting than the vote of the dem delegation. That the Democratic Party does not march in united ranks on the point, contained in the plan ‘Asap‘, is a fact taken for granted by leading dem executives. Except the fact that the party that holds the ‘golden share’ in government votes against. Because, this is the reasoning offered by parliamentary sources, “if they vote against our amendments and, therefore, for the use of those funds to produce munitions, it means that they will do so in Rome too”.

The passage of the ASAP plan, in fact, contains the “suggestion” to national governments to subsidize the acceleration in the production and supply of munitions to Kiev through those resources. A few hours later, in Palazzo Madama, in a Chamber that has just 29 senators out of 200, the minister for the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, answers the questions of the parliamentary groups. Among these is that of the Democratic Party. It is illustrated by the senator and Pd responsible for Reforms and the Pnrr, Alexander Alfieri. Now, the question that the Pd asks the government is “whether it intends to clearly express, right from the start, its opposition to the use of resources pertaining to the Pnrr for the production of ammunition as a result of the aid provided to Ukraine”, says Alfieri . Fitto replies that such an eventuality “is absolutely not on the agenda”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Gentiloni on the Pnrr: “Ready to collaborate with...

30 stocks recommended by top analysts on Wall...

Resolution 77 of 05/22/2023 – Adoption of the...

Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, analysis of...

Onlyfans: This is how I made $98,000 in...

Saudi Arabia builds new lithium processing plant for...

Sammontana, stellar revenues: a new line of export...

Online supermarket MyEnso wants to make village shops...

Ilary will not give Totti back the €80,000...

Kühnert believes in the heating law before the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy