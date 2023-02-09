Guns in schools, Assoarmieri: “Contacts with secondary schools for clay pigeon shooting”

The case relating to undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari on the alleged one phrase on the “guns in schools” reported by La Stampa and denial by the person concerned, continue to do discuss. Two days later, the intervention of the General Frederickmilitary adviser for Palazzo Chigi and his alleged interlocutor on the matter: “Never received no proposal in this sense”. But it turns out that a similar project – reports La Stampa – is already active and for several years. I am now more than four years that in Puglia high school students, with parental permission, can devote themselves to clay pigeon shooting. “As a pilot region we started in 2018 – recalls the Fitav delegate from Puglia Cosimo Moretto – making the proposal to the Ministry of Education and defining with them the mode. It seems to me that the government was the one with 5 stars and League“.

“At the moment, – continues Moretto in La Stampa – I am about thirty high schools and the associated technical institutes relating to 8 Regionsa third is found in Puglia and “We’re having a lot of requests, which we can’t accommodate. The boys do theoretical lessons in class and then they come to ours installations for the practice. They learn to use the rifle as a sporting instrument, with rules Very rigid – explains -. If one wants to hurt a partner, he can also do it with one tennis racket: there is a recent study that says skeet shooting is dangerous like them bocce“. Even the president of Assoarmieri unveils a project on Skeet shooting in schools. “There was – says Antonio Bana – an in-depth study by the Italian Clay Pigeon Shooting Federation which in the so-called Care projectacronym for Culture, Self-control, Rules, Emotions, aims to bring the sport of clay pigeon shooting to first and second grade schools, average e superior“.

