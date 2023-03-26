Hollywood Zelensky and the face of the Italians

Conte said: “Bronze face melons.”…. And Mattarella, the conspirator of the Constitution?

Perhaps Conte wanted to use a stronger and more appropriate term. It didn’t occur to him.

Perhaps “slapping face” or “braggart”, not to say profanity, would have been more appropriate because, in reality, facing the world and history, Giorgia, in the continuous effort to play the funny guy, on sending arms and money, to be serious, has put the face of the Italians, mostly opposed and, increasingly decisively, to its foreign policy on the ongoing war (see and vote referendum repudiates war

Who, abroad, knows that he speaks for himself, while the majority of Italians are against it? One moment: Mattarella certainly agrees with you, possibly making the Italians pay the bill. Who keeps silent consents. Mattarella, who would have amply deserved theGolden donkey 2021, as unanimously proposed by the commission (11 members) and which did not receive it due to a pusillanimous president certain of who knows what consequences for those who had remembered and underlined the completely out of place presidential campaign, derailing from the track of his competences and activities foreseen. He made his own campaign against no-vaxes, based on scientific falsehoods that he parroted. And now, about sending weapons and money to Hollywood Zelensky? Now, the talkative, is silent, following the warmongering Meloni. How can we not define it that way, when we read that, thanks to his decisive intervention in the Chamber in favor of continuing to support Zelensky, “he is depopulating among the enthusiasm of the Ukrainian leaders”? Almost better than Biden. She chattered a lot in the Chamber, but not a word, together with Mattarella, in front of the immediate “N0!” of their Grand Chief Biden, to the Chinese peace proposal, accepted by Russia. Great Chief who, from the Paradise of democracy, immediately rejected, without listening to anyone, even the possibility of starting a confrontation with the Russians. He speaks for ALL: he will meet with the Russians only when they have withdrawn from all the occupied territories. Forgetting or not knowing that in those territories there is a majority of Russian inhabitants. And our beautiful couple, Giorgia and Sergio, silent like the other vassals on a leash!

