Weapons with Pnrr money? The Democratic Party votes yes in Brussels and puts the lie to itself

Pd, Schlein and the Pnrr issue and weapons for Ukraine. Time to choose which side to take. Brussels own goal

Yet another slip of the Pdthis time in Europa. The party led by Elly slimein fact, voted in favor of a European law which essentially empowers governments to use Pnrr funds per buy weapons. The voted measure – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – increases by over half a billion euros the funds intended to support the arms production for Ukraineand above all allows Member States who want to use the funds of the Pnrr for this purpose. It is worth pausing to evaluate the implications of such a thing change of destination of the Recovery Plan: whatever one thinks of the war in Ukraine, and whatever the judgment on the escalation of Western military support for Kiev, the distance between a Europe that thinks it build on social cohesionsustainability, the public healthand one that instead decides to do it on the production, trade and use of weapons.

And in fact – continues Il Fatto – the difference does not escape the Pd, which the last June 20th gets Parliament to pass a motion committing the Italian government a do not use Pnrr funds for weapons. Paradoxically, however, it was precisely this Italian “no” that allowed secretary Schlein to direct her MEPs to a European “yes”.in harmony with the compact positive vote of the socialist group.

