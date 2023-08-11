Weather, African heat and sultriness: fiery mid-August. That’s where

African heat arriving, first in the North and then in the South. Forecasts

Il African heat hits Italy again. This is confirmed by Antonio Sanò, founder of the website www.ILMeteo.it. At first the heat will concentrate in the Centre-North then, from mid-next week, also in the South. The African anticyclone has stationed over Spain in recent days, bringing record highs of up to 46.8°C in Valencia and Andalusia. In these hours it is expanding towards central-northern Italy and over the weekend we will touch 35 degrees in Bolzano and Florence, 34 in Ferrara, Pavia and Terni with 33 increasing in Bologna and Rome.

The heat of this weekend, therefore, it will not present numbers comparable to the ‘stratospheric’ ones of July (48°C in Sardinia on the 24th of the month), but it will be accompanied by a higher level of humidity: conditions of high biometeorological stress are expected due to the combination of heat and humidity.

In detail, from the next few hours we will see a gradual thermal increase: already today peaks of 34-35°C are forecast in the Centre-North with 38 degrees in the inland areas of Sardinia. But the real heat will flare up with Nero from Sunday onwards: by mid-August we will reach 40 degrees in Sardinia, 37 in Florence for several days, while in Rome the heat will often be oppressive due to the sultriness.

