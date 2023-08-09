Weather, (almost) endless African heat: the “Cammel” conquers Italy

Weather, August with cool temperatures: Mediterranean Summer until Friday

A few days after the end of the hottest month in the history of the planet, July 2023, we are breathing deeply in almost cool air, with temperatures brisk at dawn and acceptable in the afternoon: locally, at night, we are even on almost autumnal values, but all all in all it is very good from a thermal point of view.

Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the ILMeteo.it site, confirms this phase, defined in biometeorology by ‘well-being’: we will have some well-being, at least in the weather, until Friday! With these temperatures, the month of August will hide, for a few more days, the typical sultry pitfalls of summer.

Weather, African anticyclone arriving in Italy: the Camel brings record heat

The subtropical anticyclone, the feared African anticyclone also called the ‘Camel’is in fact still very far away, to the West, over Spain: unfortunately for the Iberian Peninsula at this moment, however, the Camel is bringing the isotherm of 30°C to 850 hPa in those areas.

30°C at 850 hPa is an extraordinary meteorological figure, it means having 30 degrees at about 1550 meters: with the thermal gradient, which causes temperatures to increase as you descend in altitude by about 1 degree every 100 metres, this value can correspond to more than 45 degrees in the plains at sea level. And in fact, since last Saturday, especially in Andalusia, the temperatures have been above 40 degrees, with peaks of 45°C also in Seville, and the forecast indicates temperatures to rise further at least until Friday. Let’s talk about Spain since, from next weekend, this African anticyclone will expand towards Italy. So let’s enjoy a phase of Mediterranean Summer, the typical summer of the other century with lows around 15-18 degrees and highs around 30-33°C at least up to San Lorenzo: gradually then from Friday, starting from Sardinia, the Italian weather will return gradually North African. Unfortunately.

In detail, meanwhile the sky will be beautiful and clear in the next few days: attention only today to some afternoon heat thunderstorms in the Alps and eastern Pre-Alps with local involvement of the adjacent plains in the evening. For San Lorenzo, August 10, this risk of downpours is not foreseenindeed the whole day will be good and especially the night of the stars; this year, with a clear sky and an almost new moon, we will have optimal conditions for observing the tears of San Lorenzo, the Perseids: in fact, the full moon with its reflected light would prevent us from clearly seeing the shooting stars, while with the moon waning, almost new moon, we will have little light pollution and we will be able to see more stars and make more wishes.

From Friday, as mentioned, the first 38 degrees will arrive in Sardinia and gradually the North African heat will invade Italy, first with a significant increase in minimum temperatures then with maximums around 40 degrees from next week: all we have to do is record these almost autumnal temperatures in the morning and stock them up for when the weather returns hot and muggy. In fact, the projection indicates the possibility that next week it will be above the average of 7-8 degrees and that the African anticyclone will remain undisturbed over Italy at least until 20 August. We’ll be back to sweating!

Weather forecast for the next few days

Weather forecast for Wednesday 9 August 2023. In the North: good weather except for afternoon thunderstorms in the eastern Alps in local evening encroachment towards the adjacent plains. At the Center: all sun. In the South: clear skies from morning until evening.

Weather forecast for Thursday 10 August 2023. In the North: good weather. At the Center: good weather. In the South: all sun and warmer.

Weather forecast for Friday 11 August 2023. In the North: clear or partly cloudy skies. In the Centre: good prevailing and warmer weather, especially in Sardinia with peaks of 36-38°C. In the South: good prevailing and warmer weather, especially in Sicily with peaks of 33-34°C.

Weather forecast, weekend trend

Always stable and sunny weather. Temperatures in further decisive increase from the weekend with the gradual arrival of the African anticyclone.

