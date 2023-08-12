Weather, anti-clone Nero sets fire to Italy: endless heat and sultriness. In mid-August…

Weather, anticyclone Nero inflames Italy, hot and muggy even after August 15th

All confirmed: in the next few days, sultriness and heat will return as protagonists with the Anticyclone Nerone, at least until 20 August. Antonio Sanò, founder of the ILMeteo.it website, confirms the non-stop advance of the Nerone anticyclone and the arrival of the North African heat over the whole of central and northern Italy by the weekend; in the South, however, Nero’s African blaze will only arrive from the middle of next week.

In the next few hours the hottest cities will be Bolzano, Florence and Prato with 35°C, then Agrigento, Ferrara, Grosseto, Pavia and Pistoia with 34°C, followed by Alessandria, Asti, Bologna, Livorno, Lucca, Oristano, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rome and Terni with 33°C. A long list of the first provincial capitals warmed up by Nero: if we exclude Agrigento, they are all cities in the Centre-North. Subsequently, as mentioned, the bulletin of this new heat wave will be decidedly more fiery and ‘democratic’, going from mid-week to also hit the South.

On Sunday 13 August, the thermometer will rise slightly again, with peaks of 36 degrees in the first 3 of the ranking, the undisputed Bolzano, Florence and Prato, then the 35° – with heat – will hit the Centre-North again, while in the South the hottest city will be Caserta with ‘only’ 33°C. On this pre-August Sunday, however, intense thunderstorms will also arrive in the Alps in the afternoon, locally descending in the evening towards the adjacent plains, in particular in Piedmont. Local hailstorms are not excluded, caution.

(by ilmeteo.it)

The new week will then see a first peak of Nero between Monday and August 15th, again in the central-northern regions; from 16-17 August instead the temperatures will also rise in the south and the first hot day throughout the boot, from north to south, will be 19 August with a picture of ‘human fever’: 38-39 degrees are expected in Ferrara, Florence , Pavia, Syracuse and Taranto, in practice from Emilia Romagna to Puglia we will have the North African breath of Nero. Finally, it should be noted that in the inland areas of Sardinia we will also reach 40 degrees in the shade, 8 degrees less than the record of 24 July, but obviously still an exceptional value, also because we will already be in the second ten days of August.

The anticyclone Nero will therefore become hotter and more powerful, also due to the movement of a low pressure area from the British Isles towards the Iberian Peninsula and then towards the Canary Islands: as we have learned many times, when a cyclone descends towards Western Europe, an anticyclone goes back towards Central Europe ; here is that the African anticyclone Nero will become hotter and hotter and protagonist in Italy at least until August 20, probably until the 25th and we do not exclude until the end of the month in the South and part of the Centre. In other words we will sweat a lot.

Pre-August weekend weather forecast

Weather forecast for Saturday 12 August 2023. In the North: good weather except for isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the Alps, sultry heat. In the Centre: all sun, sultry heat. In the South: all sun, not excessive heat.

Weather forecast for Sunday 13 August 2023. In the North: good weather, afternoon thunderstorms in the Alps then towards the adjacent plains especially in Piedmont, sultry heat. In the Centre: all sun, sultry heat. In the South: all sun, not excessive heat.

Weather forecast for Monday 14 August 2023. In the North: good weather and humid heat, but with thunderstorms in the Alps. In the Centre: good weather and even hotter. In the South: prevailing good weather, not excessive heat.

Weekly weather forecast for mid-August

always stable and sunny weather. Temperatures in a further decisive increase with the expansion of the Anticyclone Nero, from the middle of the new week also the South is involved.

