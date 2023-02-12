Weather, block at Omega. The risks

The start of next week will be marked by a change of scenery at the level synoptic: to dominate the scene over much of Europe will be a huge bubble of high pressure, which will effectively block the atmosphere.

It is no coincidence that, in technical jargon, this particular pressure arrangement takes the name of Omega block, from the Greek letter (Omega blocking, in English). In summary, we can identify it as an anticyclonic area “blocked” by two low pressure centers located right on its sides, one in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and the other over Eastern Europe, capable of stationing in a large area for a lot of time.

But be careful, writes www.ilmeteo.it, the extreme stability and the increase in temperatures must not make us forget a serious danger for Italy: the CNR (National Research Council) in fact confirms the risk of drought in many regions.

The 2022 that has just ended turned out to be a year of climatic extremes to all intents and purposes. It was in fact among the hottest years, if not the hottest, for the central-western countries of Europe and the central Mediterranean. Climate trend still in progress except for some slightly colder and very short-lived parentheses: January for example closed with +1 degree above the climatic averages. Not only anomalous heat, also from the point of view of rainfall, a good percentage of the Italian territory is still affected by severe-extreme long-term drought. There is currently a strong risk of drought in Italy as we can see from the map below: the northern regions are most affected.

Even the snow season remains below average, particularly in the North-West. We must therefore hope for copious snowfalls and temperatures in line with or below the average values ​​in the remaining winter months in order to be able to remove the specter of drought also in this 2023.

For the moment, weather conditions are expected in the coming weeks with temperatures well above the climatic averages and no significant rainfall on a national scale, at least until the beginning of next March. In recent years, Southern Europe has become up to 20% drier. According to the IPCC WG2 report, released last February, in southern Europe, in the event of a global temperature increase of 1.5°C or 2°C, water scarcity would concern, respectively, 18% and 54% of the population. From the general data and even more from those concerning the Mediterranean, the urgency of serious and effective policies to contrast and adapt to climate change emerges in order to avoid the worst scenarios.

Subscribe to the newsletter

