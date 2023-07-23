Weather changes everything. Sensational breakthrough. Warm farewell. Imminent. The date

Weather, breakthrough. Change everything and the heat goes away

There is or is not an end to this oppressive heat? A new African flame is gripping Italy due to the presence of a robust sub-Saharan anticyclonic promontory and is destined to further inflame the regions of Central-South and the two Major Islands starting next week. The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

These unusual weather conditions have been going on for at least 2 weeks now with temperature well above the climatic averages with maximum peaks up to over 46°C: in short, the climate is really exaggerating and many of you are asking: when will it end?

There are important news in this sense between the end of month of July and the beginning of August. This is the most important news that emerges from the latest updates: the cause would be caused by a fresh incursion from Northern Europe and capable of causing a break thunderstorm over part of our country.

If we analyze the general synoptic picture on the Old Continent we can see how at high latitudes, roughly between Greenland e Icelandthere are large areas of low pressure (cyclones) filled with cold and unstable air of Polar origin: the hypothesis is that part of these fresh currents can drop in latitude, effectively forcing the anticyclone to retreat, at least temporarily, towards its homelands.

