Weather, cyclone over Italy. Rain until mid-week

The cyclone will leave Italy definitively only starting from Thursday 4 May

An insidious cyclone is affecting Italy on this festive day, and will do so again during the week that has just begun. There primavera therefore it will still show its most eclectic side, with new occasions for rains, storms and storms.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it announces that all this is caused by the descent of a powerful depression from Northern Europe, driven by air masses of polar origin, which will cause the formation of a real Mediterranean vortex capable of unleashing intense precipitation, even in the form of a storm on all Italy.

Bad weather will persist on Italy at least until Wednesday 3 May, affecting in particular the North-East and the Centre-South, especially the Adriatic belt; according to the latest updates, there is the potential for high intensity phenomena with the risk of flash floods and flooding, not to be excluded given the type of configuration that will be outlined; the greatest danger with this type of disturbed entrances is that of a possible stationarity of the storm phenomena which could persist for many hours always on the same areas.

In the North, on the other hand, between Tuesday afternoon and the day of Fridaywe will have more sunny spaces thanks to a timid comeback of high pressure which will also favor an increase in temperatures.

The cyclone will definitively move away from Italy only starting from Thursday 4 May, when there may still be rain on the Calabria and Sicily; in its place the African anti-cyclone will break out, trying to make up for the lost space and thus guarantee a more stable and sunny period of time throughout the country which, however, will last very little: in fact, close to the weekend, the arrival of a new , moderate, perturbation, ready to once again condition the weather in many regions.

IN DETAIL

Monday 1. In the north: rain and snow on the Alpine peaks. In the middle: rains and thunderstorms. In the south: scattered rains.

Tuesday 2. In the North: rain in the Northeast, sunny in the Northwest. In the middle: widespread instability across all regions. In the south: scattered rains and possible thunderstorms.

Wednesday 3. In the north: fine prevailing weather. In the centre: rainfall on the Adriatic side and on Lazio; dry elsewhere. In the south: markedly unstable weather

TREND: Brief respite from bad weather, then a new cyclone arrives from Northern Europe from Friday.

