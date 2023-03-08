Weather, storms are coming

Next week could be quite interesting, to confirm it are the latest updates that “they see” the passage of a dangerous cyclone over our country, filled with fresh and unstable air descending from Northern Europe, a vortex that could cause storms that are already fully spring-like, with serious consequences on many regions. A configuration of this kind – explains www .ilmeteo.it – ​​it is not so surprising as we are in that phase of transition between one season and another, a period in which the weather conditions are extreme due to the strong contrasts between different air masses.

The week, to tell the truth, will open under the banner of almost total atmospheric stability, thanks to the presence of the African anti-cyclone which will guarantee plenty of sunshine in all sectors as early as the weekend. Given the sub-tropical origin (interior of the Sahara Desert) of the air masses, in addition to the good weather, we expect a rise in temperatures, especially on the northern plainson the inland areas of the center and on the two major islands. Attention however, something is brewing: widening our gaze to the entire European chessboard we can see how the descent of a cyclone driven by cold and unstable air currents of polar origin will succeed immediately after to break into our latitudes, giving way to a decidedly more dynamic phase.

The risk is that on ours Village zones of convergence are created where these important meteorological figures interact and from whose contrast extreme weather events can arise, as unfortunately also the recent news reminds us.

Close attention should be paid to Tuesday 14 March in the North East and in the central regions where, due to the large amount of energy involved (humidity and heat in the lower layers of the atmosphere previously transported by the anticyclone) and the strong contrasts between completely different air masses, the ideal conditions for the development of impressive storm cells, the first of the season, capable of locally unleashing strong gusts of wind and hailstorms. Given the temporal distance and the modeling uncertainties, it is not excluded that in the next few days there may be some adjustments, with the bad weather that could hit more or less marked other sectors than those that would appear to be involved with current data.

